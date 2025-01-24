What is William Blair’s Forecast for AbbVie FY2025 Earnings?

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbbVie in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will earn $12.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.11. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $10.06 per share.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share.
ABBV stock opened at $170.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.78%.
In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $952,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
