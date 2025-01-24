Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Position Increased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL opened at $66.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

