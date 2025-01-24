Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.33 and traded as high as C$11.40. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$11.35, with a volume of 2,496 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.83, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 52.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.6202946 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.