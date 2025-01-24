Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of BDX FY2025 Earnings

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $14.36 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.39. The consensus estimate for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s current full-year earnings is $14.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.66 EPS.

BDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $240.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $218.75 and a 52-week high of $248.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.39.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 44.2% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Shan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,840. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 4,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.01, for a total value of $990,787.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,488.45. This represents a 15.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,844 shares of company stock worth $2,210,716. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 70.03%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

