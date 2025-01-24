Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for IDACORP Q1 Earnings

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for IDACORP in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for IDACORP’s current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDACORP’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.05). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $528.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

IDACORP stock opened at $108.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $120.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,389,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,367,000 after acquiring an additional 359,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,789,000 after purchasing an additional 86,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 950,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,981,000 after buying an additional 36,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,583,000 after buying an additional 47,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,368,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.82%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

