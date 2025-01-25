10,208 Shares in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,930,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,064 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 31.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,188,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,667,000 after buying an additional 759,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,101,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,774,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,996,000 after acquiring an additional 102,662 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,518,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,495,000 after acquiring an additional 63,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

FCPT stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $30.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $66.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.71%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.