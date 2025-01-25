10,563 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $879,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

