30,064 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 30,064 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,181 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 142,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $163,639.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 332,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,018.86. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 4,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $75,337.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 755,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,423,842.72. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,242 shares of company stock valued at $427,330 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LYFT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lyft from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.84.

Lyft Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.14. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

