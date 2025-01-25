340 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FERG. Zelman & Associates downgraded Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ferguson from $234.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.10.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $180.68 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $167.27 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.82.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

