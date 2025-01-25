5,316 Shares in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 107.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,760,000 after purchasing an additional 570,172 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 69.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 43.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CNA Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th.
CNA Financial Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.67.
CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.
CNA Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 22,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $1,119,933.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,628.75. The trade was a 14.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
CNA Financial Profile
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
