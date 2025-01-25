5,316 Shares in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 107.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,760,000 after purchasing an additional 570,172 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 69.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 43.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CNA Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th.

CNA Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.67.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 22,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $1,119,933.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,628.75. The trade was a 14.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

