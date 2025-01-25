ACT Wealth Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ACT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after buying an additional 319,730 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $264.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.28 and its 200 day moving average is $225.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.90 and a fifty-two week high of $267.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

