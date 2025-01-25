AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and traded as high as $21.66. AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 1,000 shares.
AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54.
