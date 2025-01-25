Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 92,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $221,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,781.10. This trade represents a 11.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,840.22. This represents a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,282 shares of company stock worth $2,099,996 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $97.70 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.10.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

