Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Albemarle by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Albemarle by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $88.71 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $71.97 and a 12-month high of $143.19. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.64.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.67%.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $255,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,296.64. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $79.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Albemarle from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.65.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

