Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,489 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $68,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $264.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $170.90 and a twelve month high of $267.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.