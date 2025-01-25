Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,742,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $200.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $202.29.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at $59,741,643.48. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.