Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Cut by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 129,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 38,011 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 726.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 81,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after buying an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 86,517 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $234.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.63 and a 200-day moving average of $197.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $236.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.