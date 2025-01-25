Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $234.85 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $236.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Pivotal Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

