Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEE opened at $94.20 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.30.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,906,507.65. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

