American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,418,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,739,000 after purchasing an additional 125,128 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in American Water Works by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 106,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in American Water Works by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,709,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.83.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

