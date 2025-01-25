Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,262 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Haleon by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 148,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Haleon by 18.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Haleon by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 44,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of HLN stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

