Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 405,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 263,027 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,804,000 after purchasing an additional 689,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $24.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.