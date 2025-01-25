Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 10,127 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,081,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSU opened at $10.75 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

