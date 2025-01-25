Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 97.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 298.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 2.63. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, September 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,536.55. This represents a 14.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 465,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $6,999,525.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,579,185.92. This represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,782,918 shares of company stock valued at $45,391,343 over the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

