Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 27.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 121,808 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 40.2% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 31.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.2 %

WY stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Get Our Latest Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.