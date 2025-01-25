Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $204,000 Stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CHB Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth $248,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

