Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,068.3% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9,241,140 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,204.30. This trade represents a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,808. The trade was a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,258 shares of company stock valued at $8,732,604. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

