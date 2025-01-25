Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,569,000 after purchasing an additional 60,870 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 34,002.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,191,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after acquiring an additional 388,388 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 925,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,960,000 after acquiring an additional 90,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 688,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $70.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.45. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.9647 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

