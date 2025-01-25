Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

PHO stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.71. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0923 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.