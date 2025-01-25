Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,731 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 20,614 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $638,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $5,452,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,307 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 150.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NEP opened at $15.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.94). NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

