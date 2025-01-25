Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 186.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 74,788 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $291,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 570.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX opened at $230.64 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $192.87 and a one year high of $267.24. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.23.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

