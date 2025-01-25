Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLRY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1,314.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,819,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,827 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,348,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tilray by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,169,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 355,778 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Tilray by 1,079.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 281,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 257,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 600.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 174,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Stock Up 1.8 %

Tilray stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.34 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,360. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

(Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.