Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth $29,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $700,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $6.06 on Friday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 49.56%. The firm had revenue of $438.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

