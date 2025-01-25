Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 33,057 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,057 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTRI. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000.

FTRI opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1047 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

