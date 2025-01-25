Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 23,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.75.

Chart Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $218.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.22. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $220.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

