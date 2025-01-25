AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after acquiring an additional 95,461 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $264.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $170.90 and a 12-month high of $267.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

