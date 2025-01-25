Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,099 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $683,252,000 after acquiring an additional 587,329 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,331,636 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $287,144,000 after purchasing an additional 803,257 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $85,294,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $70,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 732,459 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 47,684 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE BUD opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

