Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.6% of Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.6% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 7.4% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,422 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,243 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 150,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Apple from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This trade represents a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $222.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.