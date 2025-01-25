Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Phraction Management LLC

Phraction Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Sage Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 46,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Apple by 8.2% during the third quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 47,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 77,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,109,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 186,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,447,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,946.53. The trade was a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Apple Price Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. Apple’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.45%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Apple from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.05.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
