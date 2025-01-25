Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 170,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

