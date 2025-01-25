ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $62.33 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.