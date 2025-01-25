Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 57,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $65.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.47.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.