Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total value of $2,851,203.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,211.78. The trade was a 49.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.99, for a total value of $1,562,012.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,959.95. This trade represents a 20.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,036,455 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $940.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $943.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $880.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $994.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equinix from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Equinix from $985.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $984.88.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

