ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASX. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 69,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 25,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

ASX opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $12.86.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

