Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Shares in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,302 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 67.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 606.0% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 6,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $505.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.86. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 55.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

