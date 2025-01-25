Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $841,000 Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 199.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 311.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seneca Foods by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Stock Performance

SENEA opened at $74.41 on Friday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $512.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $425.47 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

