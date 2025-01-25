Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,341,790 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341,790 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,180.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.81.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 20.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.