Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.28 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.