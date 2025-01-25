Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 362.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 131.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $79,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.23.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $67.27 and a one year high of $113.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $1,279,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,413.83. This represents a 20.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $147,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,537.35. This trade represents a 12.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,969 shares of company stock worth $2,458,276 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

