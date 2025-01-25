Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,497 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toast by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Toast by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $65,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other news, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $3,667,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 418,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,349,731.97. The trade was a 19.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Yuan sold 189,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $8,162,652.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,551,635.29. This represents a 48.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,600 shares of company stock worth $21,823,932 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.97. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.74.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

